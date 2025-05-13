City to get rain from Thursday

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata has tipped enhanced rainfall and thunderstorm activities for the city and its adjoining areas from 15 May. Till then, the City of Joy is anticipated to continue to sizzle with hot and humid weather conditions.

According to the local weather office, dry westerly to north westerly winds are likely to prevail at lower levels over the South Bengal region. The dry winds are expected to result in hot and humid conditions over the districts of south Bengal bringing heat wave conditions over some districts of West Bengal. The Met department is not seeing any major changes in day temperature or over the districts of West Bengal during next four to five days. The weather scientists have predicted continued heat wave conditions that include maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius or more and above normal by ≥ 5°C at one or two places over West Burdwan, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Birbhum and Purulia districts for the next three days.

Advertisement

As learnt from the RMC, The mercury could plummet gradually by 2-3 degree Celsius only after that.

Advertisement

Amid the sweltering heat, the weather department is seeing some hope of relief for the people of South Bengal and particularly Kolkata. As pointed out by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a trough running from central parts of Bihar to south Jharkhand coupled with the availability of moisture and heating impact, are bringing possibility of enhanced thunderstorm with heavy rainfall activity over some districts of North Bengal and isolated thunderstorm activity over some districts of South Bengal.

The weather scientists have also predicted increased rainfall and thunderstorm activities in Kolkata and its adjoining districts from 15 May.

The regional weather office has predicted another weather system brewing in the Bay of Bengal soon. According to the RMC, an upper layer circulation could be formed from 14 May. Whether the system would intensify and become stronger into a cyclone or dissipate, could be learnt only after 14 May, said an official of the RMC.