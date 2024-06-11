Voters choose NOTA over candidates with tainted images

The alarming rate in which voters with NOTA choice is increasing, it is a matter of great concern in the democratic set up.

In the recent Lok Sabha election in Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh constituency a remarkable number of NOTA (none of the above) voters are well marked. In the Serampore Lok Sabha constituency, the number of NOTA voters was 15,034, in Hooghly LS constituency it was 13,352 and in Arambagh constituency, 18,031. It is very evident that such a large number of NOTA votes, if turned into effective votes, either in favour or against the contesting candidates could well have determined the margin of win and may even have changed the fortunes of a losing candidate.

The high number of votes for NOTA is a clear indication to the parties to elect candidates with clean image. It was felt necessary that candidates with criminal backgrounds be deterred from contesting the election.

The Chandannagar College principal Debhashis Sarkar, also a political analyst, said, “NOTA votes can play a decisive factor in the election of the most rightful candidate. It is a matter of great concern that a good number of voters are casting their votes to NOTA increasingly.”