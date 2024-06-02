Voter turnout 69.89 pc with stray incidents of violence

The 7th and final phase of the general election in Bengal passed off peacefully today barring a few stray incidents.

The seventh phase came to an end at 5 p.m. today. Elections were held in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Mathurapur, Joynagar, Diamond Harbour, Kolkata South and Kolkata North seats.

There was also a by-election for Baranagar Assembly seat. The seat fell vacant after Tapas Roy, MLA of Trinamul Congress left the party and joined the BJP. He is contesting against Sudip Bandyopadhyay of Trinamul Congress from Kolkata North seat for the Lok Sabha.

Trinamul Congress has congratulated the people and party leaders and workers for the peaceful election, which was held in an environment of festival.

The polling percentage in nine Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal till 5 p.m. was recorded at 69.89 per cent. Basirhat Lok Sabha topped the list with 76.56 percentage till 5 p.m. as recorded by the EC.

However, The overall polling percentage in seven states and one Union Territory till 5 p.m. was recorded 58.34 percent.

In West Bengal, out nine LS constituencies, Basirhat topped the list with 76.56 per cent, followed by Mathurapur 74.13 per cent; Joynagar, 73.44 per cent, Diamond Harbour 72.87 per cent; Barasat 71.80 per cent; Dum Dum 67.60 per cent; Jadavpur 70.41 per cent; Kolkata South 60.88 per cent, Kolkata North 59.23 per cent.

The Election Commission of India in its X handle wrote: “Even as the 7th phase of polling in General Elections 2024 wraps up, the Commission thanks all stakeholders: voters, polling personnel, security forces, media and political parties.”

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee cast her vote around 4 p.m. at Mitra Institution polling station in south Kolkata. She waved at the people after casting her vote. In the morning Abhishek Banerjee, party’s national general secretary cast his vote at the same polling station. Talking to the media he expressed satisfaction over the large turnout of people. “This is a vote to protest and a vote to reject. People have given a befitting reply in the EVM,” he said.

There were a few stray incidents. A BJP candidate from Sandeshkhali had a heated exchange with the police after some party workers were arrested by the police. She alleged that the police had acted as the agent of Trinamul Congress. Senior police officers went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

In Diamond Harbour, people surrounded the car of Abhijit Das, BJP candidate when he visited the area. Local people alleged that he did not come to the area and now he had come to ask for votes. Mr Das alleged that in some booths Trinamul Congress did not allow BJP polling agents to sit.

In Baranagar, CPM candidate Tanmay Bhattacharya got involved in a scuffle with Trinamul Congress workers. The trouble began after Mr Bhattacharya, during the exchange of heated arguments, pushed a Trinamul Congress worker. Police went to the spot and dispersed the quarrelling groups.

Mr Bratya Basu and Dr Shashi Panja thanked the people for maintaining peace on the last day of the seven-phase election. They said the turnout of voters was very impressive; the presence of women was remarkable.

Political experts said the vote was held in festive mood and for the first time no one was killed in poll-related clashes.