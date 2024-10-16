EC asks Maha, J’khand poll observers to focus on smooth conduct of elections

The Election Commission on Wednesday asked poll observers to be deployed in Maharashtra and Jharkhand for the forthcoming assembly elections, and by-elections to 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in 15 states, to focus on various aspects for smooth conduct of the electoral exercise.

The poll panel strictly directed to remain accessible to all parties, candidates and voters for timely redressal of their grievances and said any complaints in this regard shall be viewed seriously by it.

The direction of the EC came in the meeting convened by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu to brief the observers on their critical and important role in their allotted constituencies.

Reminding the Observers of their crucial role, Election Commissioner Kumar urged them to focus on various aspects for the smooth conduct of the elections including processes, infrastructure and perception.

He emphasised that Observers, as the eyes and ears of the Commission, should familiarise themselves with the election processes and observe their transparent implementation in letter and spirit.

Kumar called upon the Observers to oversee and review the infrastructure arrangements at polling stations including assured minimum facilities and queue management.

He also cautioned about the menace of false narratives attempting to vitiate the election process for a swift response from district teams to counter any misinformation.

In his address, Election Commissioner Sandhu exhorted the Observers to be absolutely thorough in their role and use their vast experience to serve as a guide to the officials conducting the elections.

He stated that visibility, accessibility, and responsiveness are critical for the Observers to fulfil their role successfully. He also advised them to personally visit vulnerable polling stations for inspection.

The Observers were also directed to ensure that the Acts, rules, procedures, instructions, and guidelines related to elections are strictly and impartially complied with by all concerned.

On Tuesday, the EC said the polling would be held in a single phase in Maharashtra on 20th November and in two phases, on 13th November 20th November, in Jharkhand.

Besides Assembly polls, the poll panel announced the schedule for bye-election to 48 Assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats including Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary seat, which fell vacant following resignation of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as a member.

The counting of votes in both the states will take place on 23rd November.