Viral influenza: 20 children admitted to city hospital

With a regular surge in the number of affected patients including children, viral influenza is spreading rapidly across the city amidst the pandemic.

More than 20 children down with viral influenza are undergoing treatment in a Park Circus private hospital. Meanwhile, more than 160 babies showing symptoms of unknown fever have been rushed to Jalpaiguri District Hospital (JDH) since last week. One of the babies died at the JDH today.

Expressing concern about the outbreak of viral fever, experts said that several cases of viral pneumonia are being reported in the city. Around eight out of the 20 children undergoing treatment in the private hospital have been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after they complained of lung infections.

People are falling ill with fever, cough and cold along with vomiting tendency, said the doctors attending to viral influenza-affected patients. Dr Apurba Ghosh, a senior paediatrician and director of the Institute of Child Health (ICH), said, “Normally, the number of viral fever cases shoots up with the onset of monsoon every year. This time, we are also getting many patients down with fever, cough and cold and sometimes breathing trouble. We will advise parents to be more careful about the viral influenza attacks on their children particularly at this time of pandemic.”

“Viral influenza is infectious and it can spread fast. Children are vulnerable to get affected by the influenza virus. Patients showing symptoms of fever, body ache, cough and little breathlessness should consult physicians instead of ignoring the infections,” said Dr A Dolui, public health expert.

“Clinical symptoms of both Covid-19 and viral influenza are almost the same except for some differences. People are advised to take medical advice from doctors if their fever with cough and cold persists for more than three to four days,” experts said.