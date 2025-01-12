Villagers erect fencing along Indo-Bangladesh border amid rising tensions

Amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh and a surge in anti-India sentiments, a significant development has emerged along the Indo-Bangladesh border stretching from Malda to Cooch Behar in North Bengal.

Facing challenges in guarding the porous border, the Border Security Force (BSF) has witnessed Indian villagers, particularly farmers, taking the initiative to erect makeshift fencing on the Indian side to prevent the unauthorised entry of people and cattle from Bangladesh.

Advertisement

These efforts are seen in areas like Sukhdevpur in Malda, Phansidewa in Darjeeling, and near the Dahagram enclave in Cooch Behar.

Advertisement

Farmers have built these fences to protect their crops, vegetables, and even tea saplings, as criminal activities like smuggling of cattle and drugs continue to thrive, often coordinated via WhatsApp.

The Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) have raised objections to these activities, citing violations of international border norms that require any construction to be at least 150 yards away from the zero line. However, in the unique context of the enclaves, such norms become impractical, prompting farmers to rely on the main and subsidiary border pillars for guidance.

Although the fences are rudimentary and easily removable, they act as a deterrent to cross-border incursions and smuggling. Tensions flared yesterday near Dahagram when Bangladeshi residents protested against the fencing, leading to counter-protests by Indian villagers. The situation was diffused after a flag meeting between the BSF and BGB.

BSF officials reportedly defended the villagers, arguing that protecting crops and livelihoods from cattle incursions is a reasonable measure. The Dahagram and Angarpota enclaves, historically hotspots for infiltration, smuggling, and human trafficking, have seen a 12-km stretch of fencing erected in recent months, reflecting the growing concerns of Indian farmers amidst the volatile border situation.