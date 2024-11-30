VHP urges global action against Hindu persecution in Bangladesh

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called on the international community to intervene for the immediate release of monk Chinmay Krishna Das and to address the ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Echoing the sentiments of VHP’s top leadership, activists in North Bengal expressed disappointment over the lack of global attention to the issue. “The world community and global organisations have not shown the urgency or concern such grave developments demand,” they stated.

VHP’s international secretary general, Bajrang Lal Bagra, criticised the restrained response of the Indian government, terming it “cautious and minimal.”

Advertisement

He said, “While it is true that no country should challenge the sovereignty of another, the indifferent attitude of neighbouring nations, global powers, and even the government of Bharat towards the persecution of the Hindu community is disheartening. Such inaction may be tolerable in the short term but is unacceptable in the long run.”

India has urged Bangladesh to ensure a “just, fair, and transparent” legal process for Hindu leader Chinmay Krishna Das, a prominent advocate for minority rights, following his recent arrest on sedition charges.

Mr Bagra condemned the arrest of Chinmay Krishna Das by Bangladeshi authorities, labelling it a “cowardly and undemocratic act.”

He stated that the VHP strongly opposes this incident, which he linked to the actions of leftist and jihadist elements targeting Hindus in Bangladesh.

He added, “It is unfortunate that the global community has failed to grasp the seriousness of these events. We urge them to take a judicious approach, understand the gravity of the situation, and exert pressure on the Bangladeshi government to uphold the human rights of Hindus.”

The VHP demanded the immediate release of Chinmay Krishna Das and called on the Bangladeshi administration to abandon any “propensity to unjustly arrest Hindu leaders, priests, or religious figures without cause.”

Mr Bagra concluded by reiterating the VHP’s appeal to the world community to take decisive action.