VBU plaque row: Angry Mamata talks of local protest

Chief minister and Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said party workers will demonstrate in Santiniketan tomorrow till the plaque commemorating the UNESCO World Heritage tag, which does not have the name of Rabindranath Tagore, is removed.

The plaque carries the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Visva Bharati vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. It has been installed after Santiniketan got the World Heritage site tag from UNESCO. Miss Banerjee said, “It was Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, who made Santiniketan a global city.

Later, he founded Visva Bharati University. How could they publish a plaque without carrying Gurudev’s name,” she wondered. She said party workers holding placards will stage demonstrations till the offending plaque is removed.

