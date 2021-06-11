State health department secretary NS Nigam has issued a notification regarding the inoculation for Informal Health Care Providers (IHCP), particularly in rural areas who are also at higher risk of Covid infection.

President of the Progressive Rural Physician’s Welfare Association (PRPWA) Manoj Chakraborty said that the vaccine must be prioritized even for the family members of the RHCP. The state health department sent its instruction to district magistrates and chief medical officers of health for necessary arrangements.

However the department did not issue notice for the inoculation of the RHCP family members. Around 2.5 lakh quack doctors are currently providing primary treatment in rural areas.