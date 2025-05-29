Uttarpara to Bansberia stretch of river banks cry for renovation

The alarming rise in drowning deaths along the Hooghly river, from Uttarpara to Bansberia, has become a major concern, not only for parents but also for those performing religious rituals at various ghats across the district. Tragically, fatalities are occurring almost every other day.

Case studies reveal that teenagers and young adults are the most frequent victims. Although the riverbanks from Uttarpara to Bansberia have undergone beautification—with parks, children’s play areas, food vendors, and riverside seating—no significant safety or security measures have been put in place to monitor the ghats.

In many incidents, teenagers, while playing near the river, unknowingly venture into deep water and are swept away by strong currents. Groups of youths celebrating on the riverbank—often under the influence of alcohol—also enter the water and fall victim to the swift tides. Furthermore, families performing rituals sometimes step carelessly into deep water, underestimating the river’s powerful currents.

Ritojit Ghosh, an associate member of the Bengal Swimming Association, has called for the immediate repair and renovation of the long-neglected river ghats. Many ghats have broken stairways and lack protective guard walls, making them extremely dangerous. The absence of stone boulders—crucial in diffusing the force of turbulent high-tide water—has exacerbated the risk, as the unprotected ghats bear the brunt of the river’s currents.

Teenagers, youths, and individuals performing rituals are especially vulnerable to high-velocity water currents. Most drowning victims are unable to swim. Mr Ghosh stressed that while many of these tragedies result from carelessness, knowing how to swim can significantly improve one’s chances of survival. Swimming clubs teach individuals how to stay afloat and manage emergencies even in adverse conditions.

He urged parents to ensure their children learn swimming, suggesting that schools should incorporate it as part of their extracurricular activities. Beyond safety, swimming offers comprehensive physical exercise and should be considered a life skill.

However, Mr Ghosh concluded that while swimming is important, the priority should be the urgent repair and reinforcement of river ghats to ensure public safety and prevent further loss of life.