Utkarsh Bangla brings 15 job franchises to school

Senior nodal officers, accompanied by a bunch of training providers today arranged a job awareness camp at a high school in Burdwan town.

The camp, under the supervision of state government-promoted Utkarsh Bangla scheme, provided training to Class X & XII students.

“Utkarsh Bangla is training for 300-plus jobs, mainly for the students, who cleared Class XII. We invite more and more participants in such training schedules as the government now wants that the students shouldn’t waste time roaming aimlessly,” said Shams Tibrez Khan, nodal officer, Utkarsh Bangla for East Burdwan.

The camp was organised at Kanchannagar DN Das High School in Burdwan. The headmaster of the school, Dr Subhas Chandra Dutta Dutta, a national teacher, said, “The frequency of such camps needs to be intensified where the probable employers also joined to train students. It’s amazing.” Today, 15 job and skill training franchises attended the students at the school.”

The Bengal government introduced the Utkarsh Bangla scheme on 16 February, 2016 aiming to provide wage, self-employment linked skills training to the job aspirants.