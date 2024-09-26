Union Steel minister to inaugurate new flyover in Asansol: MLA

Union steel minister H D Kumaraswamy has agreed to visit Iisco Steel Plant in Burnpur and Durgapur Steel Plant and steel township of Durgapur to inspect and discuss various issues, said MLA of Durgapur Lakshman Ghorui.

Since the past two days, the Durgapur West MLA, Lakshman Ghorui had been camping in New Delhi and has met the Union steel minister and submitted a memorandum to him regarding DSP, Iisco Steel Plant, Burnpur and Kulti Growth Works.

“I have urged him to look into the issue of modernization and health of the plant. Local contractors and local youth should also get the opportunity to work in the plant’s upcoming projects,” added Lakhsman Ghorui.

Advertisement

The Union minister of steel will inaugurate a flyover built in Kumarpur of G T Road in Asansol, jointly constructed by SAIL and railways after the Durga Pujas. It will further boost the infrastructure and connectivity of this region.

Seeking minimum wages for contractual workers and gratuity money of ex-servicemen etc are also discussed.