Union minister Bhupender slams TMC’s governance in Bengal

Union minister for environment, forest and climate change, Bhupender Yadav criticised West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee government on Tuesday, saying the state’s situation is dire, with rampant poverty and poor infrastructure.

Mr Yadav mentioned that the Sandeshekhali incident will be remembered for years to come, emphasising the need for better governance and women’s safety in the state. He highlighted India’s economic progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that the country has become the world’s fourth-largest economy, while West Bengal lags behind. The minister pointed out the Centre’s achievements in infrastructure development, such as the construction of the Durgapur Expressway and the expansion of AIIMS, contrasting it with the state’s lack of progress. Yadav alleged that the Trinamul Congress-led government in West Bengal is corrupt, citing the SSC recruitment scam and brain drain from the state. He emphasised the need for cooperation between the Centre and state governments to implement developmental projects and achieve progress. He said India has increased its defence exports by 30 per cent under Modi’s leadership. “The country achieved its carbon emission reduction target nine years ahead of schedule. The Centre’s work is digitally trackable, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Mr Yadav urged the state government to work with the Centre to implement developmental projects and improve governance, saying that narrow politics and poor governance will not suffice. He emphasised that the Modi government has proven its ability to deliver results, with the mantra “Modi hai to mumkin hai” (with Modi, anything is possible).

