Under-fire Firad Hakim reiterates his belief in secular, patriotic values

State minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, who has come under attack from the BJP for his purported remarks about Muslims eventually becoming a ‘majority’, on Sunday asserted his strong belief in secular and patriotic values. BJP leaders, including state president Sukanta Majumdar and the saffron party’s IT cell head, Amit Malviya had shared a video of Mr Hakim speaking at an event on Friday, where he purportedly said: “We belong to a community that constitutes 33 per cent in Bengal but only 17 per cent in India. Yet, we are labelled as a minority. However, we do not consider ourselves a minority.

If Allah’s blessings and education are on our side, one day we can become a majority greater than the existing majority. If we can achieve this with our strength, it will be by Allah’s grace.” The BJP has launched an attack over his remarks, accusing him of promoting Islamic law. Mr Majumdar has alleged that Mr Hakim is “spreading poison,” while Mr Malviya said that the statements hint at implementing Sharia law. Mr Malviya also said that the people of Bengal might face “Islamic extremism” in the near future.

Advertisement

Asked about the row triggered by his comments, Mr Hakim told reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of a programme: “I am a diehard secular and patriotic Indian. No one can question my secular values and love for my country. Period.” In the same video, Mr Hakim further states: “In many places, I see people organising candlelight marches, chanting ‘We want justice.’ I say justice will not come from marches. You must empower yourself to a level where you don’t ask for justice but deliver it yourself.”

Advertisement

He also spoke about the underrepresentation of minorities in the judiciary, saying: “From the Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court, there are very few judges from minority communities. Why? Because we haven’t been prepared for such roles. We need to reach positions where we can deliver justice ourselves.” In response, Amit Malviya commented: “Hakim has now expressed a vision where Muslims will soon become the majority in West Bengal and the rest of India.

He envisions a future where Muslims no longer rely on peaceful protests but take justice into their own hands, hinting at the possible imposition of Sharia law.” Mr Malviya also raised concerns about increasing numbers of illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas, in Kolkata’s slums. He alleged that Mr Hakim’s remarks might encourage such infiltrators, disrupting the demographic balance. Swami Pradiptananda, also known as Kartik Maharaj, stated that Mr Hakim has not mentioned even once that Muslims should strive to excel in deeds and become great in India based on good actions.

Instead, Mr Hakim spoke about increasing their numbers, “which will aid and abet infiltration in the state”, he said. Defending Mr Hakim, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the minister’s comments were deliberately misinterpreted and twisted. “What he meant was the uplift of a large number of minority community members so that they can join mainstream society and contribute to nation-building.

Certain elements are trying to give a different spin to his views,” Mr Ghosh said. He further asserted that Mr Hakim’s secular and liberal values are well-known, and that he actively participates in various religious festivals while promoting communal harmony. Meanwhile, TMC MLA from Bharatpur, Humayum Kabir, commented that Mr Hakim should think carefully before making such statements. He added that determining who is a minority or majority is a matter of Allah’s will, not something for Humayun Kabir or Firhad Hakim to decide.