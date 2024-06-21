Uber launches green fleet in city

With more and more members of the automobile industry becoming conscious about the environment, Uber, one of the online app cab aggregating giants in the city, decided to go green. Accelerating electrification for mobility in India, the aggregating company has launched on-demand electric vehicle (EV) rides named ‘Uber Green’ in Kolkata today.

The online app cab giant has launched such environment-friendly vehicles in four cities, including Kolkata. The ‘Uber Green’ is to be available for passengers requesting a green ride across the city, including rides to and from the Kolkata International Airport. For availing a ride, a commuter has to open the Uber app and enter the destination in the ‘where to’ box. The Uber Green option is listed at the bottom. Commuters can select the option and avail the ride post confirmation. As informed by the company sources, the fare of the green fleet is to be comparatively higher than that of the ‘Uber Go’ services.

Speaking during the launch of the green fleet, Snehasis Chakraborty, state transport minister, said, “Enhancing the air quality in Kolkata is a shared duty we all must embrace. I commend Uber for introducing ‘Uber Green’ in Kolkata, a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in our city. This initiative resonates well with our ongoing efforts for a greener tomorrow and promotes a sustainable transportation system for a better future.”

The company is targeting to turn its fleet green globally by 2024.