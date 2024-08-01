Two masons die of inhaling poisonous gas

Two labourers were killed after inhaling poisonous carbon monoxide gas while trying to open the cover of a newly-constructed water reservoir in the Park Avenue area in Bidhan Nagar, Durgapur today morning.

The deceased have been identified as Humayun Sheikh (50) Bablu Sheikh (45). Both of them had entered inside the reservoir after opening the cover, but fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic gases.

Fire brigade officials pulled up both the two unconscious persons and sent them to hospital.

They were immediately taken to a private hospital in Durgapur, where the attending doctors pronounced them brought-dead.

While Humayun Sheikh is a resident of Suti police station area of Murshidabad, Bablu Sheikh hailed from Baishnab Nagar thana in Malda district. Neighbours claim that the house owner, Sanjit Chatterjee had passed away during Covid-19 pandemic, three years ago. His family stays elsewhere.

Since the last few days the members of the family started the construction work of the new water reservoir after the old one started leaking.

Doctors suspect that both of them died due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Humayun Sheikh, a mason, had bagged the contract and Bablu Sheikh was assisting him in this job. Post-mortem will be conducted on both the two dead bodies due to unnatural death to confirm the exact cause.