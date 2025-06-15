Two industrial plants gutted in fire

A devastating fire broke out at two separate locations in East Burdwan last night. In one incident, four individuals, including the owner, sustained burn injuries and were rushed to hospital.

At a confectionery outlet in Seharabazar, Khandaghosh, a fire erupted due to a leakage in the LPG supply line. Flames from the stove quickly spread throughout the premises, leaving four people with serious burn injuries. Police, with the help of local residents, managed to bring the fire under control and shifted the injured to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

In a separate incident, a battery scooter assembly plant was destroyed after a sudden fire broke out late last night. The plant was operating out of an abandoned rice mill in Bagila, under Memari police station. Four fire tenders from Memari, Burdwan, and Pandua in Hooghly were deployed, and the blaze was brought under control after three hours. The plant was completely gutted.

