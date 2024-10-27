Logo

# Bengal

Two houses collapsed in Burdwan, Bankura

A couple of old two-story residential buildings collapsed due to incessant rains due to cyclone Dana in Burdwan and Bankura towns this morning.

SNS | Kolkata | October 27, 2024 9:13 am

Representational Image

A couple of old two-story residential buildings collapsed due to incessant rains due to cyclone Dana in Burdwan and Bankura towns this morning. At Shyambazar’s ward 20 of Burdwan town, a 140-year-old house collapsed. Burdwan Municipality, two months ago had issued a notice declaring the building unsafe for humans and had instructed the occupants to vacate. The residents had vacated the building.

At Hareswarmela locality within ward 6 of Bankura Municipality, another two-story residential structure also collapsed during heavy rains this morning. This house also was abandoned by the residents.

Both the civic bodies have sealed the affected areas.

