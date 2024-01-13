Two Gangasagar pilgrims airlifted to Kolkata

Transport department has launched the service of air ambulance for evacuating critically ill pilgrims of Gangasagar Mela from Sagar Point to Kolkata for treatment in government hospitals at Kolkata from today to 16 January.

Meanwhile Sumitra Devi (55), resident of Dumra, Sitamarhi, Bihar today fell illness during her visit to Gangasagar. Doctor diagnosed her heart attack and advised immediate shifting to send Kolkata for better management and save the life.

She was airlifted and later admitted to MR Bangur Hospital. Another patient, Swapna Mukherjee, resident of Durgapur, fell ill following hyperosmolar state and was sent to MR Bangur Hospital after being airlifted.

Advertisement