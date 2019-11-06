Two youths who were riding an overcrowded local train hanging on the outside died last night after they lost their grip and fell after hitting a signal cabin wall near Seoraphuli railway station.

Both the youths died on the spot. The two, Vicky Singh (26), a resident of Baranagar and Subir Kundu (24), a resident of Kapasdanga in Hooghly were riding the Howrah-Burdwan local train.

Vicky was on the way to see the Jaghadatri puja in Chandannagar and Subir was returning home to Chinsurah from his aunt’s house at serampore.

Both the youths were hanging out of the train with their backpacks jutting out behind. The Burdwan local, which was overpacked to double its capacity, after a brief stop at Seoraphuli station at 9:04 p.m. was leaving the station when the mishap occurred.

The backpacks of the two youths which were jutting out hit the railway signal cabin wall. With the impact, the youths lost their grip on the train bar and were instantly dislodged out of the running train by the massive crowd pressure. Both the victims died instantly.

The Seoraphuli GRP retrieved the bodies and sent them for post mortem. Subir Kundu was the only earning member of his family.