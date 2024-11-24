Two cops removed, two TMC leaders arrested in West Burdwan

Within 24 hours after the directives of chief minister Mamata Banerjee to the state’s DGP to take actions against lower level police officers and political leaders irrespective of party colour, who are engaged in illegal activities, the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate has removed two officer in charges and has arrested two TMC leaders.

While in Birbhum district, police have conducted raids throughout the night and vehicle full of cattle, coal and stone have been seized from the highways and drivers arrested.

Barely few hours after the directives of chief minister Mamata Banerjee to state DGP, Rajeev Kumar at Nabanna on taking punitive action against errant police officers, who are responsible for illegal sand, coal, stone mining in their respective areas, the commissioner of ADPC has suspended SI Manoranjan Mondal, officer in-charge of Barabani police station allegedly for unprofessional activities and has removed, inspector Partha Ghosh, inspector in-charge of Kanksha police station.

DGP Rajeev Kumar later held a virtual meeting with all the CPs and SPs directing them to take strong actions against the errant police officers and also against the political party leaders who are operating the illegal sand, coal and stone mining activities in their areas.

After which, CP of ADPC, Sunil Kumar Choudhury had issued a memo on Thursday.

The IC of Kanksa police station, inspector Partha Ghosh has been transferred to Bhavani Bhawan as officer on compulsory waiting. There were allegations of sand mining in the area against him.

Meanwhile, in another separate action, Durgapur police has arrested former councillor of ward 38 of Durgapur Municipal Corporation Arabinda Nandy and the husband of former councillor of ward 42 of DMC Priyanki Panja, who is also the No. 3 block TMC vice president.