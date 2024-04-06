Two bodies recovered at Bhangar

Two bodies were recovered from Bhangar in South 24-Parganas district.

Mutilated body of an old woman was found floating in a nearby pond at Chandihat in the Uttar Kashipur police station area, under Bhangar block II on Thursday night, according to police sources. She was missing for the past three days.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death to probe the incident and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Locals felt that family feud might be instrumental behind her death.

In the second incident, an unknown man was found lying on the road on Friday at Ghatakpur in Bhangar, one of the most sensitive hotbeds of political violence in the state.

Locals spotted the man and informed the nearby police station. Police rushed to the spot and took him to the Nalmuri rural hospital where he was declared dead by a concerned doctor.

With recovery of the body tension prevailed in the area since this morning particularly at the backdrop of the Election Commission of India (ECI) keeping watch on every incident of law and order in the state. According to local residents, he was lying in a drunken condition. He might have consumed illicit liquor from a nearby shop of illegal alcohol. Police are investigating the case.