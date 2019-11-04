A coconut trader and the helper of a goods carriage vehicle were arrested today on charges of the sensational murder of the lady lawyer of Burdwan Court.

The district police described the motive behind the murder as a crime committed to capture property and money.

In last six days, the police interrogated nearly a hundred local youths with criminal record, kin and also the professional colleagues of Mitali Ghosh, the 57 year old murdered criminal lawyer.

Mr Mohan Mondal, a senior colleague of Mitali, was also quizzed for several hours next day of the Bar Council’s protest march and Thursday’s statewide pen-down strike, which incidentally had created sensation especially after the revelation that the senior lawyer’s name was mentioned as the nominee of life insurance policy of the deceased lady lawyer.

Today, with the subsequent arrest of two local youths, Mr Mondal was given a clean chit. Mitali was murdered at her house in her native Ajhapur village residence under Jamalpur PS area in Burdwan (East) when she was staying alone on 26 October late evening.

Her hands and legs were fastened and she was found lying near the washroom at the courtyard of her house that was locked from inside.

The postmortem report suggested that she was smothered and the rear part of her head was thrashed. Though, the police initially had suspected that she tried to resist the ‘known’ miscreants, who sneaked into her house for the purpose of looting but after the recovery of some gold jewellery, the case took a new turn.

Two youths of the same Ajhapur locality, Sujit Ghoroi and Prasanta Kshetrapal, were intercepted by the police today.

Superintendent of police, Burdwan (East), Bhaskar Mukherjee said: “Sujit, a coconut trader, had several times visited the house for collecting green coconut and knew that the lady was staying alone and was solvent. He hatched a plan to loot the house.”

He added: “The duo had entered the house scaling up the concrete fencing and were hiding in the back of bulk paddy holders within the courtyard for 45 minutes and pounced upon her when they felt it was a convenient time.”

He added: “They had fastened her hands and legs as they suspected she had gone unconscious after hitting her head.”

Asked, how the police could come to the conclusive detection, the SP said: “Our sources acted on tip off that they were spending cash abundantly these days, which led to our suspicion.