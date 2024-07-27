W Burdwan DM inspects wholesale market in Asansol

The district magistrate of West Burdwan, S Ponnambalam visited the wholesale vegetable markets (mandis) in district headquarters at Asansol, last night and has given instructions to reduce the prices.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sadar Division, Biswajeet Bhattacharya, DCP of ADPC, Dhruba Das etc were also present during the inspection at the wholesale vegetable markets. Officers of the agricultural marketing department were also present.

He spoke to several employees and owners at the wholesale vegetable market in Asansol Old Bazar area and gave his strict instructions.

In Particular, he checked the potato stocks and prices in the wholesale vegetable market at Asansol Old Bazar.

The officials present along with him also took notes after his instructions.

Recently, the Special Task Force (STF) and the Enforcement Branch (EB) officials have been inspecting and visiting the wholesale and open markets in Asansol and Durgapur after the instructions of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee on high prices of vegetables in the markets.

The DM also checked the prices and stocks of chilly, tomatoes, onion, ginger, brinjal etc. He is the chairman of the District Task Force.

“I have visited both the wholesale and the retail markets, particularly checked the prices of potato and stocks and have warned them to check the prices,” the DM later said.