Tripartite talks on PPS in September, says Bista

Darjeeling’s BJP MP Raju Bista today said that the Centre has called for ‘tripartite talks’ to discuss the ‘permanent political solution’ for the Hill political issue in September.

According to Mr Bista, the Union Home Ministry will be sending out invitation letters for the talks within the next two weeks. A delegation of Gorkha leaders, including RB Rai of the CPRM, Mann Ghising of the GNLF, Neeraj Zimba, darjeeling’s BJP MLA, BP Bajgain, Kurseong’s BJP MLA, Kalyan Dewan, BJP Hill leader, and Mr Bista met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss various issues confronting the Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region.

“During the discussion, issues concerning the Permanent Political Solution and the re-inclusion of 11 leftout Gorkha sub-tribes as ST, were discussed in detail. We informed Hon’ble Home Minister about how Gorkhas have waited patiently for the resolution of these two main issues,” Mr Bista said in a release.

“Hon’ble Amit Shah ji informed us that there was a delay in resolution of these issues due to the West Bengal Assembly elections and the second wave of Covid pandemic, because of which talks could not be held. He reiterated the BJP commitment towards the welfare of the people from Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region and stated that the Union Government is already working towards resolving our issues. He clarified that the Union Home Ministry will call for Official Tripartite Talks for the Permanent Political Solution in September, for which invitation letters will be sent out within the next two weeks. Further, he stated that the Gorkha ST issue is being expedited and will be resolved soon,” Mr Bista added.

According to the MP, the delegation highlighted that the Sikkim State Assembly had already adopted a motion with regard to the granting of ST status to the Gorkha communities in January 2021, and that the West Bengal Cabinet has also passed a resolution agreeing to such inclusion in 2014.

“With regards to the Permanent Political Solution, we highlighted how despite massive misinformation campaign run by the TMC and its affiliated parties, the Gorkhas have reposed faith in the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and elected BJP MLAs in Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region. This was because Gorkhas believe in the commitments made by BJP through our Sankalp Patra and the words given by our Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister,” Mr Bista said.

“We emphasized that any further delay in completion of both the ST process and Permanent Political Solution would be doing grave injustice to the Gorkhas, who have waited patiently for BJP to fulfil our commitments, as other contentious legacy issues concerning our nation have been addressed one by one,” he added.