Trinamul thanks women for voting in large numbers

Trinamul Congress today thanked party leaders and workers and thanked the people for turning up in great numbers to make the festival of democracy a grand success.

Barring a few stray incidents of violence, polling was overall peaceful on Saturday.

Dr Shashi Panja said BJP had tried to create trouble in Sandeshkhali today. People had protested against the lies that had been circulated by the BJP. The BJP had engineered false rape cases in Sandeshkhali to get mileage in election. After the saffron party got exposed, people were united and raised their voice against the BJP.

Education minister Bratya Basu said the BJP had wanted election in seven phases. The election started on 19 April and it came to an end today. During the election, BJP leaders came to Bengal and tried to malign Bengal. They tried to divide the community by letting loose one group against the other. He said the sting operation in Sandeshkhali had exposed the BJP and over the past few months they tried to create trouble in Bengal. People came to know how false rape charges had been framed to malign Bengal.

In Bhangar too attempts were made to create trouble.

People had protested against the deprivation of Bengal. The BJP deliberately deprived Bengal by not giving the dues from central funds despite repeated requests by Trinamul Congress.

Dr Panja said it was the BJP that had wanted elections in seven phases so that their leaders could come and campaign for their candidates. However, today the BJP had raised its voice against the Election Commission of India and the Central forces. “It shows their nervousness. They wanted an election in seven phases and now have failed to face the people.”

Trinamul Congress leaders said the turnout of women was very impressive. The CEO said the election was peaceful and people took part in great numbers.

The leaders said Trinamul Congress was a part of INDIA bloc but the party leaders could not take part in the meeting in Delhi today because of the election in Bengal.

They said the people in Diamond Harbour had gheraoed the BJP candidate as “they are not satisfied with him. The people have seen how the BJP leaders came to Bengal and maligned Trinamul. Today they got united and protested against the outsiders and on 4 June we will play holi with green abir,” they maintained.