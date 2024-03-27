Trinamul plaint to ECI against BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

Trinamul Congress has written a letter to the Election Commission of India demanding action against BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh for his derogatory remark against Mamata Banerjee.

Making a snide remark on the chief minister, Mr Ghosh has questioned the parenthood of Miss Banerjee.

Addressing the media, finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the statement of Mr Ghosh has exposed the hollowness of Modi’s guarantee that the BJP does not respect women.

She said an eight member delegation will meet the Election Commission tomorrow demanding action against Ghosh. “It is amazing to note that the national women commission has not uttered a single word on the matter.”

Mrs Bhattacharya said, “BJP has a long tradition of insulting women. Before 2021 Assembly election Modiji’s call “didi o didi” was an insult to Miss Banerjee. The people of Bengal had rejected the saffron party in the election. We have not forgotten Unnao, Hathras, abuse of women wrestlers and release of the alleged rapists of Biklis Bano,” she said adding, “…earlier Ghosh had questioned the ancestry of Maa Durga.”

She urged the voters of Burdwan Durgapur not to vote for a foul-mouthed person. “As he has been driven out from Midnapore, he has lost his balance and senses.”

Two ministers from the district, law minister Moloy Ghatak and panchayat minister Pradip Mazumdar have condemned his comments on a woman, who has been elected three times chief minister of the state and urged the voters to teach him a lesson while casting their votes in Burdwan Durgapur Lok Sabha seat on 13 May in a video message today.

“He has been a former state president of the BJP and from 4 June, people will know him also as a former MP. BJP shunted him to Durgapur seat out of fear of losing. To be in the headlines, Dilip Ghosh has started shooting from his mouth,” alleged law minister Moloy Ghatak.