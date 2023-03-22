Trinamul MPs demand Adani arrest, probe on SBI, LIC chiefs

Trinamul Congress MPs have demanded immediate arrest of Gautam Adani for his alleged financial irregularities worth Rs 1.20 lakh crore and the same breath demanded a statement by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of Parliament as to why he has not been arrested as yet.

The MPs staged a demonstration in New Delhi this morning.

The party has also demanded a Supreme Court monitored time-bound probe into the matter.

It also urged the non-BJP states to conduct independent investigation to find out the extent of corruption in their respective states.

The party alleged that the unholy nexus between the BJP and Adani group has come to light and people of the country are deeply concerned over the matter. The BJP has a practice of giving free passage to corrupt businessmen. One such person is Mehul Choksi.

The MPs demanded that a discussion should be held in the Parliament in this regard. But the BJP does not want any discussion in the matter and are deliberately stalling the proceedings of the house, the party leaders alleged.

The party further demanded that the chairman of SBI and LIC should be arrested and interrogated. Common people’s money was invested in SBI and LIC and both the prestigious institutions have lost money to Adani. The Trinamul was allowed to raise the issue on the floor of the house, the MPs alleged.

The MPs reiterated that Trinamul does not have to learn from other political parties how to conduct a pro-people movement.

The MPs said the party will fight till the end to protect the interest of common people.