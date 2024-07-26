Platform raised at Belanagar station

Aiming to improve passenger interface and safety, the engineering department of Howrah division has completed the work of raising platform levels and installing fencing around the platforms at Belanagar station on the Howrah – Khana Rajdhani route.

The platform raising project, according to the ER, involved increasing the height of the existing platforms to ensure matching with the height of train coach floors, especially for new coaches. As elaborated by the ER office, the adjustment was crucial for enhancing passenger safety and accessibility, particularly for elderly passengers, children, and those with disabilities. By aligning platform heights with the train floors, the risk of accidents during boarding and alighting could be significantly reduced.

Apart from this, fencing work has been carried out around the platforms. The installation of barriers along the platform edges aims to prevent unauthorized access and enhance the overall security of passengers.

