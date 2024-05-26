Trinamul files plaint against micro observer

Today, The Trinamul Congress lodged a complaint to the general observer R Lalvena in Ghatal PC of ECI about one micro-observer of ECI getting inside room of the polling station and “acting as an agent of BJP supporting BJP candidate Hiranmoy Chatterjee at 156 Panithar booth in Sabang AC. The letter was signed by Sk Abu Kalam Boksh, Sabang block president of TMC.

Meanwhile, Trinamul Congress national spokesperson Dr Shashi Panja talked about Jhargram candidate Pranat Tudu’s security harassing a woman voter. “We are condemning this. In Bengal, women cannot be harassed in such a manner and this cannot continue. I do not know what lessons you are getting from the Prime Minister.”

TMC X post read: BJP’s Nari-Biddeshi achoron is no longer confined to words; it’s now evident in their actions. From Central Forces outraging the modesty of women to BJP MP candidate, Pranat Tudu’s security physically assaulting a woman waiting to cast her ballot, their onslaught on Bengal’s mothers and sisters grows more brazen by the hour.

When the PM himself sets the tone with his misogynistic behaviour, what more can we expect from his underlings?”