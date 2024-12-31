Trinamul Congress prepares for its 1 Jan foundation day

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has instructed party leaders and workers not to collect any money to celebrate the foundation day of the party on 1 January, 2025.

Trinamul Congress was founded in 1998. Mamata Banerjee, who was the youth Congress president realised that the Congress would not launch any movement to dislodge the CPM from Bengal.

Trinamul Congress launched a sustained movement against the CPM. In 2008, the party bagged two zilla parishads, namely South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore in the panchayat election. In 2009, the party won 18 out of 42 seats in the Lok Sabha poll. In 2010, it won the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election and finally won the 2011 Assembly election putting an end to the Left Front rule led by the CPM in Bengal. Since then the CPM has failed to create any dent in Bengal politics. In the 2021 Assembly election, it failed to win a single seat. Trinamul Congress will celebrate the foundation day by holding blood donation camps across the state. It will distribute woolens and blankets among the needy, fruits among the patients in different state-run hospitals. The party flag will be hoisted in every party office across the state. In Kolkata, Subrata Bakshi, state president of the party will hoist the flag at the party office off EM Bypass.

Keeping in mind the 2026 Assembly election, the Trinamul Congress will leave no stone unturned to improve its image. Miss Banerjee feels that austerity should be practiced. As she leads a simple life, she is often heard saying how much money a person needs to run the family.

It is a fact that the lifestyle of some leaders and workers did not go well with the people. Over the years they have alienated themselves from the people. Miss Banerjee over and again has asked the leaders to go to the people and build contact. She has always said that the party is for the people.

Party insiders said that everyone is waiting for the chairperson’s instructions on the first day of the year.