Trinamul Congress paints BJP as migratory birds

The Trinamul Congress is going all out against the BJP seeking to expose its “indifference and hatred” towards Bengal since its poll debacle in the 2021 Assembly election. Trinamul Congreess in it X handle wrote today: “Vote milne par ye khaas, fir gayab purey saal. It’s election season in Bengal, time for the migratory birds of @BJP4India to show their faces.” Calling the saffron party leaders migratory birds, Trinamul Congress leaders said: “They come like daily passengers before the election and just vanish after the polls are over.

The people in Bengal are silently watching it and will take revenge in the ballot box.” The BJP has not replied to the open challenge of Mr Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress that the Centre had not given a single penny for MGNREGA workers and Awas Yojna from 2021-22,2022-23 and 2023-24. He called for an open debate on the issue which the BJP leaders have not accepted. Trinamul Congreess leaders alleged that the saffron party leaders will come and make all sorts of fake promises before the polls and once the results are announced they will never show up again.

The allegation of Trinamul Congress is not without basis. In the 2021 Assembly election, BJP had said it would win more than 200 seats. When the result was announced and the party got 77 seats, all the senior BJP leaders including Swapan Dasgupta, Amit Malviya who had gathered at the Hastings office of thee party caught the evening flight and never came back again. Before the 2021 Assembly election Narendra Modi had come more than two dozen times and Amit Shah was seen distributing voters’ slips in Bhowanipore which is Mamata Banerjee’s constituency. In 2024, BJP has not announced the names of 23 candidates. Its organisation in Bengal has reached the rock bottom level and the party has failed to get booth level workers. T

Advertisement

he infighting has reached all-time high. Trinamul Congress leaders alleged that after facing a sound defeat in 2021, the BJP is in vendetta mode. It has sent central law enforcement agencies to the houses of Trinamul leaders. Recently, ED or CBI officials raided the homes and premises of Chandranath Sinha, state minister, former MP Mohua Moitra and Swarup Biswas, brother of minister Aroop Biswas. Despite repeated requests by Mamata Banerjee, the dues of MGNREGA workers were not released and the state government cleared the dues of 69 lakh job card holders.

Miss Banerjee has further said that if the Centre does not clear the money for construction of houses of rural poor, the state government will set up their homes in batches. Trinamul Congress is holding Press conferences every day to expose the lies of BJP and public meetings to expose the double standards of the saffron party.