The Hooghly district leadership of the Trinamul Congress today celebrated the party’s foundation day as ‘Nagarik Divas’ in line with the directive of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee and staged a protest rally against NRC and CAA. Miss Banerjee congratulated party workers on the occasion and said the Trinamul Congress is observing the day as ‘Nagarik Divas’ (Citizens’ Day) at the boothlevel.

“We are observing the foundation day of @AITCofficial as ‘Nagorik Dibas’ (Citizens’ Day) in every booth of #Bangla. We all are citizens and Trinamool will continue to fight for the rights of the people. Jai Hind. Jai Bangla. #Trinamool22 Today @AITCofficial turns 22. The journey which began on January 1, 1998 has been full of struggles, but we have been steadfast in our resolve to fight for the people. We thank Maa-Mati-Manush for their constant support. Our workers are our biggest assets,” Miss Banerjee tweeted.

In Hooghly, Mr Beccharam Manna, MLA Haripal, led a cycle rally as a protest against NRC and CAA and to also mark the occasion as Nagarik Divas. Mr Manna said: “I led a cycle rally covering a total distance of 22 km covering the entire Haripal block disseminating information of the adverse effects of NRC and CAA. Common people should be made and kept aware of their rights as a Nagarik (citizen) and every citizen should be aware about the anti-people act CAA, which divides common people on religious lines.

India is a secular country hence any bill or act which draws line among people on religious ground is not acceptable to any Nagarik.” The Haripal block Trinamul Jai Hind Bahini president Mr Swarup Mitra said that on the occasion of the foundation day of the Trinamul Congress, fruits were distributed among the patients at Haripal gramin hospital.

The Serampore MLA, Sudipto Roy, on the occasion of the party’s foundation day, spoke on the occasion at Serampore and cautioned the common people not to fall in the trap of the BJP which is trying to motivate people in favour of NRC and CAA, which may pose a threat to the unity and integrity of the country on religious grounds.