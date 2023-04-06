Transport dept mulls fine waiver for truck operators

In what comes as a relief to the local operators of goodscarrying vehicles, involved with the import and export sector near international borders, the state transport department is considering allowing waivers of pending fines to them.

The decision comes in response to the operators’ demand for relaxations claiming financial crisis.

According to the state transport minister, Snehasis Chakraborty, several thousand local operators were working with the importexport business. Their number, according to the minister, is large.

“They have lost their work and are idle. The vehicles that used to be operated earlier, have failed fitness certificates and pending taxes for several years. There are even fines against these vehicles,” informed the minister during the seventh state conference organized by the members of the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators’ Association, today.

“We have received the list of these vehicles and in response to the representatives of the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators’ Association would try to bring in those vehicles under the slot booking system in the near future so that they are able to resume work under the import-export industry,” added the transport minister.

As elaborated by Mr Chakraborty, the department is also exploring options if the operators could be allowed some protection and local support.

The problem, as reiterated by the minister, is that the documents pertaining to taxes and CF of many of these vehicles have already failed and are not updated.

To allow some oxygen to the operators, the transport department is mulling plans to allow waiver of the larger part of the pending amounts.

“After waiver, the operators would have to pay only tax, CF amount some part of the pending penalty. We would at any time be issuing a notification,” elucidated the MLA from Jangipara constituency in Hooghly.

The department is also weighing options if some additional relief could be given to the operators of this section.