Transport dept exempts route permit for EVs

The state government on Tuesday exempted electric vehicles (EV) and other automobiles run on alternative fuel from route permit requirements in a bid to boost plying these vehicles to prevent pollution.

A notification issued by the state transport department on 5 October states that a regional transport authority (RTA) permit would not be required for e-vehicles used as public transport or to ferry goods.

According to the notification, owners of “battery-operated vehicles” will have to make a declaration on the Vahan portal of the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) about the route and the area of plying the vehicles.

“This notification states that anyone who buys an electric vehicle and registers it as a commercial vehicle will no longer need a permit to operate,” said Rahul Chatterjee, secretary of All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannway Samiti.

The Central Motor Vehicles Rules (1989) defines “battery-operated vehicles” as a vehicle “adapted for use upon roads and powered exclusively by an electric motor whose energy is supplied exclusively by a battery installed in the vehicle.”

“The state government has been pressing for a zero-emission transportation system and this move (permit exemption for e-vehicles) is a step in that direction,” a transport department official said. The MoRTH has already

urged the automakers to focus on manufacturing of environment-friendly EVs and automobiles run on biodiesel, methanol and ethanol fuel.

The demand for EVs could also be created by mandating cab aggregators to induct a certain percentage of such vehicles in their fleet.