Transformation of Panijhora forest village to eradicate illiteracy

In a heart-warming initiative, the Alipurduar district administration has transformed the quiet forest village of Panijhora, nestled in Damanpur near Rajabhatkhawa railway station, into a ‘book village’ to combat illiteracy and tackle other pressing issues.

The project, aimed at nurturing love for learning, was officially announced by district magistrate R Vimala, who extended an open invitation to the public to visit the village, explore its educational activities, and bask in its serene beauty.

The idea for this unique transformation was sparked by ‘Apankatha,’ an organisation led by Bangaratna Awardee Pramod Nath as president and Dr Partha Saha, the secretary.

Dr Saha, a dedicated teacher at Damanpur High School, explained that the initiative took root in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic when the village witnessed a troubling rise in school dropouts.

“Following the pandemic, we saw a steep increase in the dropout rate among students, especially in secondary school. To understand the reasons behind this, we conducted a thorough survey and discovered that many children had lost their connection with education,” shared Dr Saha. “With the support of the community, we embarked on a mission to re-engage the children and their families, encouraging them to return to both primary and secondary schools.”

The efforts bore fruit, with enrollment in Damanpur High School surging from just over 100 students to 210 in the 2021-22 academic year. Inspired by this success, the team conceived the idea of turning Panijhora into a ‘book village’ to foster a reading culture among the villagers. “We thought, what better way to encourage learning than by making books a central part of village life?” Dr Saha said.

With the unwavering support of the district administration, 15 mini-libraries were established throughout the village, making books easily accessible to everyone. “We created small groups, comprising college and school students, as well as primary school teachers, to lead awareness campaigns and promote reading,” added Dr Saha.

This initiative holds even greater significance in a village where many residents are first-generation learners. Panijhora is home to 320 people from 71 families belonging to various indigenous communities such as the Garo, Rava, Mech, Oraon, Santhal, Dukpa, and others, with 255 of them being from tribal backgrounds. Shockingly, 48 residents were illiterate, but thanks to the tireless efforts of a 16-member student team, a special drive was launched to eradicate illiteracy in the village.

Panijhora’s journey from a forest village to a beacon of knowledge showcases the power of community-driven change, proving that with collective effort, no obstacle is too great to overcome. The enchanting ‘Book Village’ now stands as a symbol of hope, learning, and a brighter future for generations to come.