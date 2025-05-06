Trains delayed as level-crossings fail to close on time

Punctuality of trains in Eastern Railway division has been affected reportedly due to traffic congestion along roads near various level-crossings. According to sources in Eastern Railway, in 2024-25, on average 31 trains per day could not maintain punctuality because level-crossing gates could not be closed in time due to heavy vehicular traffic along the connecting roads spilling over to railway tracks.

As per reports, on 30 April, as many as 79 trains failed to maintain punctuality due to delay in closure of level crossings on account of obstruction by vehicles at level crossings. This delay in closing the level crossings despite alarms by sounds of buzzer is said to be caused by unruly vehicle drivers, who do not pay heed to railway signals.

According to observations made by the zonal railway, at different level crossings over tracks under Eastern Railway, vehicles and pedestrians forcibly enter the level crossings even when the gate is about to close. This chaotic behaviour by the drivers gives rise to prolonged traffic jams which not only delays the movement of vehicles, but at the same time, affects the punctuality of the trains. As a result, both the vehicular and railway passengers are getting affected due to delay in reaching their destinations.

As reiterated by the ER sources, according to the Railway Act, 1989, the railway administration has the right to use and control the land and the tracks within its ‘Right of Way’ for the purpose of railway operations and maintenance. Railway’s ‘Right of Way’ on the railway tracks refers to its right for prioritised use or exclusive ownership of the land designated for the tracks, ensuring safe and efficient railway operations. Railway has the first priority to run the train on track seamlessly. Road traffic should not interfere with the scheduled movement of trains, and the drivers should give priority to railway movement which is beneficial for a larger section of the people.

Moreover, disregarding the safety rules at level crossings by the road users may also lead to fatal accidents. Such incidents have the potential for huge disruptions in road as well as train traffic movement.

If any road user prevents the on-duty gateman in closing the level crossing gate in proper time, such act of that person is a punishable offence also under the provisions of Railways Act.

Eastern Railway has urged the road users to be at safe distance when the buzzer sound is audible or road signal at level crossing is red or the level crossing gate is closing, to keep themselves at a safe distance from the level crossing to facilitate smooth closure of the level crossing gate for passage of trains.