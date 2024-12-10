Trainee rescued from 16,500 feet in marathon Himalayan operation

In a remarkable display of grit, coordination and resolve, a trainee from the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) was rescued in a gruelling 24-hour operation from the Base Camp at 16,500 feet in Kanchenjunga National Park.

The trainee, enrolled in a Basic Mountaineering Course, had suffered acute high-altitude sickness on 6 December, with oxygen saturation levels dangerously plummeting to 40-50 per cent.

The rescue mission was initiated by HMI’s operations control room in Darjeeling, led by Group Captain Jai Kishan, upon receiving an alert from the institute’s medical team. The meticulously planned operation, spearheaded in the field by Jubin Rai, involved 35 personnel, including two doctors, two nurses, eight Sherpas, 12 instructors, and essential logistical support coordinated by the ‘Quarter Master’.

Carrying oxygen cylinders, the rescue team braved treacherous terrain, navigating steep trails during a stretcher evacuation that traversed Dzongri Pass (13,700 feet) to reach Tshoka (9,700 feet) by midnight. Despite their efforts, the trainee’s SpO2 levels critically dropped to 45 per cent during the night. Emergency administration of dexamethasone allowed the team to continue their descent at daybreak.

Helicopter support was activated by HMI’s operations control room, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Bagdogra and Eastern Air Command in Shillong on standby. However, persistent low visibility in the region made an airlift impossible, forcing the team to proceed with a ground evacuation. The trainee was eventually transported to Yuksom, the nearest road-head, where primary medical aid was administered before being shifted to Darjeeling District Hospital by evening. The patient is now stable and under observation.

Group Captain Jai Kishan praised the seamless collaboration between HMI, the Indian Air Force, and Sikkim authorities. “This mission exemplified resilience, teamwork, and the indomitable spirit of mountaineering. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those involved, particularly the IAF and Sikkim authorities, for their steadfast support,” he stated.

This high-altitude rescue highlights HMI’s preparedness and unwavering commitment to trainee safety, even in the face of the Himalayas’ most formidable challenges.