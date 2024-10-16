Darjeeling gets its first sewage treatment plant

Darjeeling got its first sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity to treat 1,000 liters of wastewater daily, equivalent to 365 kiloliters annually. Established by the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), the STP aims to repurpose treated water for toilet flush systems, promoting sustainable waste management within the institute.

Additionally, the HMI has installed a rainwater storage plant with a capacity of 1.8 lakh liters, reducing its dependence on external water sources, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

In an initiative towards ensuring sustainability, HMI has also started recycling damaged mountaineering gear, including shoes and ropes, transforming them into decorative pieces. This initiative aligns with the Department of Defence’s Pan-India Swachhata Abhiyan, which has covered 2,705 out of 3,832 sites nationwide, making significant environmental impacts.

As of October 15, 2024, over 20,976 physical files have been reviewed, resulting in the disposal of 5,391 files, freeing up 195,000 square feet of space. The sale of scrap materials and obsolete IT equipment has generated Rs 21.1 lakh in revenue.

This national initiative covers sites under Military Hospitals, the Controller General of Defence Accounts, the Border Roads Organisation, the Indian Coast Guard, the National Cadet Corps, Sainik Schools, the Canteen Stores Department, Cantonments, and institutes like the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi and the HMI in Darjeeling.

Cantonments have played a key role in organising mosquito-eradication campaigns, waste segregation workshops, and transforming Garbage Vulnerable Points into green spaces with composting initiatives.