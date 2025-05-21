Train cancellation in South Eastern Railway due to signal failure

Fourteen local trains and four mail/express trains were cancelled following signal glitch at Santragachi yard under the South Eastern Railway.

The signal failure came a day after the non-interlocking works at Santragachi which was a part of the yard remodelling works. As learnt, the partial signal failure occurred yesterday when 23 local trains had to be cancelled along with four mail/ express trains. The disruption continued today with local train cancellation resulting in travelling woes for the commuters who claimed to have a harrowing time due to long hours of local train delays. “I boarded the Midnapore Local that was supposed to take only 45 minutes to reach Uluberia. Even on normal days, the train is delayed. But yesterday, the delay almost reached an unbearable point. Following delays, the train reached at 12.30 a.m,” rued a daily passenger of the route.

According to the SER officials, the problem is being addressed on a war footing and anticipated to be over soon.

