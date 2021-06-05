A trader who demanded back his money from borrowers was attacked with rods and sharp weapons and killed by miscreants at Bakhrabad Char area under the Baishnabnagar police station in Malda last night. A complaint against seven persons has been filed with the police, while the police said they have arrested two of them.

Police also said that they have started “detailed investigations” into the matter. The deceased has been identified as Nurul Shaikh, 32, a trader in wooden furniture who owned a shop at the Bakhrabad bus stand. According to sources and locals, Shaikh and Anarul, two brothers, were involved in the joint family trade in furniture and that the main accused, Ruhul Shaikh, of the same area had bought some furniture a few months ago, but that he was yet to pay an amount of Rs 1000.

“This could be the reason that the trader was attacked last night. Anarul was attacked by Ruhul and his gang when he demanded his due amount from the latter’s house. Anarul managed to flee from the spot and met his brother Nurul at the shop. Nurul protested against the matter and was brutally beaten to death by the gang with iron rods and sharp weapons there,” a local source said.

Anarul later filed a complaint with the police against seven accused, including Ruhul, Jahidul and Sariful Shaikh. According to the police, they have arrested two of the accused and started a search for the rest.