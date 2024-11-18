Torch rally taken out seeking justice over RG Kar issue

One hundred cyclists carrying torches took part in a rally from Sodepur in North 24 Parganas to Shyambazar Five Point Crossing demanding expeditation of legal procedure giving punishment to the person or perons involved in the ghastly murder and rape of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on 9 August.

The rally was flagged off by the father of the deceased. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had taken over the probe into the incident exactly a hundred days ago today. The trial in the case has started at the Sealdah court after the CBI filed a chargesheet alleging the involvement of civic police volunteer Sanjay Roy in the rape and murder of the doctor. The Supreme Court is overseeing the matter. The Sealdah court is now taking statements of the persons, including the doctors, who were present during the post mortem.

