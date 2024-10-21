Tollywood actors join symbolic fast with junior doctors

Tollywood actors Chaiti Ghoshal, Debleena Dutta and Bidipta Chakraborty joined the doctors’ protest movement with a fast at the protest site, today.

In the wake of the R G Kar incident, several prominent actors and directors from Tollywood, including the above three, Tanika Basu, Soumya Bandopadhyay, Prantik Bandopadhyay and director Birsa Dasgupta, have been vocal in their protests from the very beginning. These artists have earlier participated in night vigils and protest marches. Now, in solidarity with the junior doctors, they engaged in a symbolic hunger strike. The strike began on Saturday at 11 am at Esplanade, where these artists will fast for the entire day, consuming only water and necessary medicines. They plan to break their fast on Sunday around 11 am.

Speaking of their symbolic protest, actress and theater personality Chaiti Ghoshal said, “Is this protest only for the doctors? They are speaking for the people as well. Don’t we all want a safe workplace? Do we want adulterated medicines to be sold? Do we want the culture of threat to continue? Do we want to rely on middlemen to get our work done? This protest is for all of us. The corruption is harming everyone. Despite protests, incidents like Tilottama’s death are still happening, and more recently in Krishnanagar and Kultali, where a 9-year-old girl was harmed. This needs to stop. So, this protest is not just for the junior doctors, but they are the only ones fasting for so many hours. Through the media, I want to appeal to the chief minister to come here and talk to them. If something happens to these doctors today, Bengal’s reputation will be tarnished nationwide.”

On 9 August, the body of a young female doctor was found in the seminar hall of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. In response, junior doctors have joined the movement, demanding justice and presenting a 10-point charter of demands. Currently, Arnab Mukherjee of SSKM, Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC Medical, Snigdha Hazra and Alolika Ghorui of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Parichay Panda of Sishumangal, Rumelika Kumar of All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health, Spandan Choudhury of Midnapore Medical College, and Sandeep Mandal of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital are fasting.