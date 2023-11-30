Today’s rally a flop show: TMC

Coming down heavily on Union home minister Amit Shah for his silence on the dues of Bengal worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore and not taking any action against Suvendu Adhikari, an FIR named accused in Narada case, Trinamul Congress leadership called today’s meeting at Esplanade a flop show and nothing more than a street corner meeting. Addressing the media Kunal Ghosh, Trinamul Congress state secretary, said, “It is really amazing that Shah spoke about corruption with Suvendu Adhikari beside him.

“Adhikari was seen taking money on television and BJP leaders like Rahul Sinha and Dilip Ghosh demanded his arrest. But they did not say anything when Adhikari joined the BJP. He should arrest Adhikari first as he was named in the FIR on Narada scam. His name was also mentioned in the Saradha multi-crore scam.” He said the speech of Shah was “full of lies and deliberately said to confuse people.”

Criticising Shah for his statement on infiltration, Mr Ghosh said “The borders are being guarded by BSF. If any infiltration has taken place, Shah should take action against the BSF. What the BSF was doing when people crossed the Indian border.” Dr Shashi Panja said it was most unfortunate that Shah did not say a single line on the dues of Bengal. “Dues worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore have not been paid by the Centre.

He should have spoken about it. He has repeated what he had said before the 2021 election,” she said. Dr Panja said today’s meeting was a flop show. “The state BJP is badly hit by infighting. To pacify the warring groups, Shah had to address the rally.” Dr Panja said BJP is again playing the CAA card as the Lok Sabha polls approach. CAA was passed in the Parliament four years ago but the rules have not yet been made.

Again, the standing committee would sit on 30 March 2024. Partha Bhowmick said, “Mr Shah should have been shown the photograph of the 21 July rally, organized by Trinamul Congress. The local BJP leaders did not show him that picture. Had he seen the crowd, he would not have come to the city to address the rally,” he said, adding, “Mr Shah should study the ground reality before quoting statistical data.

His speech was full of lies and half truths. Before coming to Bengal he should do proper home work. He came to Bengal before the 2021 Assembly polls like a daily passenger, and people had rejected him and his party. The same thing will be repeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls