To meet rising demand another CNG refilling station soon

Motorists struggling in queues for refilling CNG in their vehicles are likely to get some relief soon. A CNG station is expected to be functional in the next two to three months that would help in easing some pressure on them.

As informed by transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty, the department is working with the Bengal Gas Company Limited for setting up another CNG refilling station at Galsi. The project was getting hindered because of land hurdles. According to the minister, the land identified for it is a small one, around 250 to 300 metres, but there were obstructions. “After discussion with all stakeholders, we have been able to solve the hindrance and work has started at the site,” informed Mr Chakraborty.

Elaborating on the reasons for the crisis of clean fuel, the minister reiterated, “The city requires around 51 tonne of CNG per day. Of the total demand, the Bengal Gas Company presently, is supplying around 16 tonne, which is about one third of the requirement because of which the crisis was going on.”

Advertisement

With the work at the site in Galsi getting started, the minister hoped that the situation would be normalized in the next two three months after the refilling station becomes operational.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with the online app-cab operators and bike taxi operators this evening. Among various demands, the operators have demanded immediate steps to unblock the drivers’ ID s at the earliest. The department is said to have asked the aggregators to unblock the IDs that were earlier barred from work without any justifications, within the next few days.