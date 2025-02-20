Drivers prefer economical, easy to fill CNG autos

Shorter refuelling time, coupled with economic and environmental benefits, the compressed natural gas (CNG) is emerging as the choicest fuel among auto-rickshaw drivers in the city.

The popularity of CNG was revealed in a study carried out by SwitchON Foundation to assess the preferences of auto-rickshaw drivers in Kolkata. The survey brought to fore the auto drivers’ willingness to shift from internal combustion engine (ICE) autos to e-autos in Kolkata, prompted by the city’s mandate to scrap 15-year-old vehicles.

Advertisement

The primary factors influencing the decision to adopt EVs included lower fuel expenses, government incentives and environmental considerations. As highlighted in the study, a large percentage of auto drivers in Kolkata prefer CNG as their fuel. Around 70 per cent of surveyed auto drivers wanted to opt for the fuel citing shorter refuelling time as a major advantage. Another 29 per cent expressed their preference for CNG due to its better availability of refuelling stations. At the same time, the drivers also pointed out the drawbacks of battery-run erickshaws. Among the 32 per cent surveyed, battery breakdowns have emerged as a significant concern with e-autos while some others cited the unavailability of sufficient charging stations across Kolkata as a major issue.

Advertisement

Concerned over the shorter battery range of e-autos compared to CNG autos, several auto drivers also felt that the longer charging time of e-autos to be a drawback. Despite this preference, e-autos offer significant cost advantages, with much lower operational expenses compared to LPG autos. Drivers with e-autos claimed to pay around Rs 3,670 monthly as full payment compared to Rs 11,508.6 for LPG autos, making them more economical in the long run.

Additionally, e-autos come with environmental benefits, which could further motivate the transition. However, challenges such as high battery costs, limited charging infrastructure, and concerns over charging time deter many drivers from making the switch.