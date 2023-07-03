TMC youth leader shot dead in South 24-Pgns: Rise in pre-poll deaths raises concerns

Jiyarul Molla, a Youth Trinamul Congress leader, was shot dead in Basanti, South 24-Parganas district. With this casualty, the total number of pre-poll deaths has risen to 12 since the polling dates for the forthcoming elections for the three-tier panchayat system in West Bengal were announced on 8 June. The maximum number of casualties has been reported from South 24-Parganas district, with four deaths.

Bhangar, within the district, has reported the highest number of casualties, with three deaths. Initial investigations have revealed that Molla’s murder is a result of internal infighting within the ruling Trinamul Congress, which has been evident in the Canning and Basanti areas of South 24 Parganas district since the polling dates were announced.

Since Saturday evening, pockets of Fulmalancha area in Basanti have witnessed sporadic clashes between supporters of two factions of the ruling party. It is reported that when Molla was returning home late Saturday night, he was suddenly surrounded by four to five miscreants on motorcycles. He was shot from close range, and the assailants escaped from the spot. Local residents rushed Molla to Canning sub-division hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Trinamul Congress’ Canning (East) MLA Saokat Molla, Jiyarul was killed by four unknown assassins. “It is not yet known who they were. But I demand that these assassins be identified and action taken against them,” he said. Trinamul Congress MLA Shyamal Mondal from Basanti stated that the murder had no political links.

Meanwhile, around 10 people from both the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Trinamul Congress were injured in a fight involving sticks and bricks at Krishnapur area of Chandrakona in West Midnapore. Five of them, stated to be critical, are undergoing treatment at Chandrakona Hospital.

The police force arrived at the scene to handle the situation. The Trinamul Congress alleged that the ISF attacked them without any provocation, and that the incident was fueled by the CPI-M. The ISF and CPI-M made countercharges against the ruling party