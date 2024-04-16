TMC will win in Jalpaiguri: Kunal Ghosh

Trinamul Congress is likely to get the Jalpaiguri seat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election, Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of Trinamul Congress predicted today.

Talking to the media in Jalpaiguri he said all-round development has been done in Jalpaiguri in the past 10 years. “It was a red bastion during the Left Front regime but no development took place. Now, infrastructure has been improved, the tourism sector has been developed,” he said.

Mr Ghosh said Trinamul Congress, unlike the BJP, does not discriminate between the party supporters and those belonging to other parties while distributing the various schemes of the state government. Even those who voted against the Trinamul Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha or 2021 Assembly election are getting Lakshmir Bhandar and other schemes. The BJP does just the opposite. As the party was defeated in the 2021 Assembly election, it stopped the dues to Bengal out of sheer vengeance.”

The people of Jalpaiguri, who had voted for the saffron party five years ago, have realised that “BJP makes false promises only. This time majority of them will vote for Trinamul as people are getting benefits offered by the state government.”

Coming down heavily on the BJP leaders, Mr Ghosh said, “It is unfortunate that none of them have talked about the devastation created by the tornado in Jalpaiguri. The ECI, under the influence of the BJP, did not allow the rebuilding of the houses that were razed. The BJP is doing politics with hapless people.”

Dr Ghosh said Trinamul is confident of winning the seat. “People who had voted against us have realised their mistakes and will come back to our fold. They will not vote to a party which is anti-people.”