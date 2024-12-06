TMC will retain power in 2026 elections: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that her party would retain power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

In an interview to a private television channel Miss Banerjee said: “The people of the state have supported the various schemes taken by the state government and so they will support us during the Assembly election.”

While commenting on the recent developments in Bangladesh, she said: “I feel that both the Indian and Bangladesh government should sit and resolve the problems that have cropped up in Bangladesh. The external affairs ministry should make a statement in Parliament which is in session. We have a geographical boundary, but there is no boundary that can separate our minds. I hope that the trouble in Bangladesh will soon be over.”

“What is happening in Bangladesh is the result of a weak government. It is now a leaderless country. Hence the mafia raj has taken over and is creating trouble everywhere,” the chief minister said.

Miss Banerjee, who had brought in the Aparajita Bill that prescribes stringent punishment for heinous crimes against women – it awaits clearance from the President after being passed by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly ~ congratulated the POSCO court that has given capital punishment to an accused involved in the rape and murder of a girl 62 days ago.

The police had filed the charge sheet in the case within 25 days of the crime.

Talking about the success of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, she said more than 1.23 crore women of the state are being benefitted by the scheme. “Many states are emulating us. It is a step towards women empowerment,” she said. She said 52 lakh students were given tablets. “There was a problem with 1,900 cases out of which 1,701 cases have been sorted out. The tablets have helped the students enormously,” she remarked.

Miss Banerjee said the BJP government that has been formed in Maharashtra is a “weak government”. With a weak government you cannot rule the state smoothly and problems are bound to crop up.”

Talking about the protest movement organised by junior doctors following the rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on 9 August, she said: “During the movement when the junior doctors were on strike, some doctors had gone to private health care establishments and the state government had to dish out Rs 450 crore for the patients under Swasthya Sathi scheme.”

She added that the state government has introduced a system that will iron out misuse of Swasthya Sathi scheme.”

She said to become a politician, mere bookish knowledge is not enough. “A political personality must have common sense, understanding of ground reality and a sensitive mind. A politician should feel for others,” Miss Banerjee said.