BJP West Bengal chief and MP Dilip Ghosh today said that Trinamul Congress, which shouted the slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ in Bengal and after that brutally killed 200 BJP workers here, reached Tripura to unleash violence.

Ghosh said TMC, a party of miscreants and mercenaries which created anarchy in Bengal, now becomes desperate to capture power in Tripura, where they are nobody.

“People through national media know that TMC is an anarchist party could kill anybody if he or she raises any anti-TMC issue. Even the party-backed miscreants did not hesitate to rape women of the Opposition party. So people anywhere in India will put tough resistance to restrict their entry. This is a spontaneous outburst of people. BJP workers are not anyway associated with any incident because our party knows that the TMC is the least important party in Tripura,” Ghosh said.

“At a time when several districts of Bengal are under floodwaters, TMC leaders led by Abhishek Banerjee went to Tripura to enact a drama for diverting the attention of the people of Bengal. Two or three-storied pucca buildings are collapsing like mud houses at Ghatal, Mayna, Khankul and Arambagh following the flow of floodwaters into densely-populated villages and town areas.

Thousands of people have no shelter standing in waist-deep accumulated water amid snakes since floodwater receded. They are having without any food. And nephew of Mamata Banerjee, and TMC’s secretary-general Abhishek is delivering a big talk to the media in Tripura. Her aunt Mamata has given a photo session to Press sans offering any solution. This is the political culture of the TMC to divert the attention of people from the severe problem.” said Mr Ghosh.

Suvendu tweeted, “The Leader of the Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari tweeted that Bengal CM, who always protects monopoly of a private player in Kolkata charging highest tariff, now protesting against, Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020. “